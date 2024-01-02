Arkansas becoming popular state for movers, U-Haul says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas is becoming more and more popular for moving, U-Haul reports.

According to our content partner, KARK, and data from the U-Haul Growth Index, Arkansas was named the 17th most popular state for people to relocate in for 2023.

This is gathered by identifying the difference between the number of one-way U-Haul trucks that enter and leave the state per year.

“Migration to states in the Southeast and Southwest is still very pronounced,” said John “J.T.” Taylor, U-Haul International president in a news release. “Demand for one-way equipment out of certain markets in the Northeast, Midwest, and West Coast mirrors what we have seen during recent moving cycles.”

