Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield named SEC Basketball Player of the Week

Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield Jr., was named the SEC Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 32 points in the win over UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

Menifield was 8-of-14 from the field (including 3-of-7 from 3-point range) while connecting on 13-of-17 from the free throw line. In fact, he drew nine fouls while committing zero. He added five assists and four rebounds. Also, in a 16-point win, Menifield was one of just two Razorbacks with a plus/minus in double digits at +17.

Menifield scored 17 of his 32 in the first half as Arkansas took a seven-point lead at the break, going 5-of-7 from the field (2-of-3 from deep) and making 5-of-8 from the line. He was the only Razorback to play all 20 minutes of the second half where he scored 15 points thank to making 8-of-9 at the line.

Arkansas opens SEC play versus #25 Auburn on Saturday (Jan. 6). Tipoff is set for 1 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

