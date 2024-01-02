Arkansas State DE Thurman Geathers accepts invite to Tropical Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf gets a chance to howl in front of NFL scouts.

Arkansas State defensive end Thurman Geathers accepted an invitation to the Tropical Bowl. He’ll compete in Orlando, Florida on January 18th through the 20th.

Geathers recorded 49 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 12 QB hurries, and 3 and a half sacks in the 2023 A-State season. The Georgia native also forced a fumble that led to a 91 yard scoop and score in the 77 - 31 win over Texas State. Geathers recovered a fumble in a A-State loss to Coastal Carolina.

The Tropical Bowl is a college all-star game featuring FBS players. Kevin Thurmon, Caleb Bonner, and Dee Liner are some of the Red Wolves that have played in this showcase in previous years.

