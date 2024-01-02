Football Friday Night
Biden administration to require cities to replace all pipes containing lead

Communities like Walnut Ridge will be forced to inventory the city’s entire water system to see what pipes contain lead.(Hayden Savage/KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cities across the United States with water pipes containing lead will soon be required to replace them, thanks to a new rule from the Environmental Protection Agency.

Communities like Walnut Ridge will be forced to inventory the city’s entire water system to see what pipes contain lead.

“It’s to determine under the requirements of the federal government how much lead is in the water system,” Mayor Charles Snapp said.

The city is now in the process of finding a company to inventory the water lines, which means multiple lines in homes and businesses yards will have to be inspected.

“We’ll have to go in and expose a certain number of water meters on both sides from the city and where it goes out to the house and make a determination to get this inventory done,” Snapp explained.

Deciding how the project will be paid for is the tricky part.

Some cities won’t pay a dime, while others, like Walnut Ridge, could be required to flip the bill.

“Some cities will qualify for loan forgiveness on the cost to do this. Some cities will have the money to pay for it. Some will have to raise rates to offset the costs,” Snapp stated.

The inventory must be completed in the next few months, while the pipes must be replaced in the next ten years.

“It’s supposed to be finished. The inventory. By mid-October 2024,” Snapp added.

The EPA says millions of people consume drinking water from lead pipes, and tighter standards could improve IQ scores in children and reduce high blood pressure and heart disease in adults.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

