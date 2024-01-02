City urging residents to stay vigilant of mail thieves

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - With the holiday season come and gone, one city urges citizens to stay vigilant when protecting mail from thieves.

The city of Walnut Ridge has seen a few mail theft cases, whether it be porch pirates or stealing out of mailboxes.

Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said while numbers stay low, residents need to keep their guard up.

“We’ve made arrests of the only ones I can think of off the top of my head. I see other towns that seem like they’ve been plagued with it. We’ve been lucky,” Chief Cooksey explained.

The chief said there are some things residents can do to ensure they don’t fall victim to mail thieves.

“First and foremost remove them as soon as possible. Don’t leave things sitting out and open. Common sense goes with a little bit of everything,” Cooksey added.

The police department said video doorbells could not only deter a crime like mail theft but also catch a thief in the act.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.