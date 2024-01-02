Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

The quake, which had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) was centered about 7.9 miles...
The quake, which had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) was centered about 7.9 miles west-northwest of Smithville and 26.5 miles north-northeast of Batesville.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor earthquake rattled parts of Northeast Arkansas on New Year’s Day.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 1.9 quake at 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The quake, which had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) was centered about 7.9 miles west-northwest of Smithville and 26.5 miles north-northeast of Batesville.

No one reported feeling it to the USGS.

For a round-the-clock earthquake locator, use the K8 Weather app, found here »

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were notified that the Flippin Police...
Maine homicide suspect in custody after Arkansas officer-involved shooting

Latest News

From Good Morning Region 8
1/2 Jace's Morning Forecast
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (12/31/2023)
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (12/31/2023)
Ryan's Sunday Morning NYE Forecast (12/31/2023)
Ryan's Sunday Morning NYE Forecast (12/31/2023)
Ryan's Friday 5PM Forecast (12/29/2023)
Ryan's Friday 5PM Forecast (12/29/2023)