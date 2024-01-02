Earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A minor earthquake rattled parts of Northeast Arkansas on New Year’s Day.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 1.9 quake at 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The quake, which had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) was centered about 7.9 miles west-northwest of Smithville and 26.5 miles north-northeast of Batesville.

No one reported feeling it to the USGS.

