First Community Bank presents a free community event featuring Amy Purdy

First Community Bank proudly invites the community to a special event featuring renowned guest speaker, Amy Purdy, on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m.(First National Bank)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - First Community Bank proudly invites the community to a special event featuring renowned guest speaker, Amy Purdy, on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

The free community event will take place at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) in Independence Hall, located at 2005 White Drive in Batesville, Arkansas.

Tickets to the event are available at any First Community Bank location while supplies last.

Amy Purdy, a New York Times best-selling author and inspirational figure, will share her extraordinary journey of resilience and triumph in the face of adversity.

From the unimaginable loss of both her legs at 19 to becoming a professional snowboarder, three-time Paralympic medalist, and a Dancing with the Stars runner-up, Amy’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

The event is organized by the bank’s women’s mentoring group, initiated in 2022 by employees Laura Brissey and Leann Siler.

The group found inspiration in Amy’s book On My Own Two Feet and seeks to share her empowering story with the broader community.

“Amy’s journey from hardship to triumph is a source of immense inspiration. We believe her story will resonate deeply with our community, offering insights into resilience, determination, and the power of the human spirit,” said Laura Brissey, executive vice president, general counsel for First Community Bank.

Amy Purdy, not only a Paralympic medalist but also a bestselling author and a key figure in promoting health, diversity, equity, and inclusion through sport, brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to her motivational talks.

Attendees can expect an emotionally powerful storytelling experience that transitions from tears to cheers, redefining the essence of inspiration and resilience.

This event promises to be a remarkable evening, delving into the themes of creativity, clarity, and commitment.

“Prepare to be absolutely inspired,” said Leann Siler, senior vice president, commercial lending & regional retail lending manager for First Community Bank.

“Amy’s incredible journey from adversity to victory is a testament to the incredible strength of the human spirit that everyone should hear.”

For more information about First Community Bank, call 870-612-3400 or visit www.firstcommunity.net

