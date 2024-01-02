Football Friday Night
Flu deaths more than double in one week, ADH says

The Arkansas Department of Health reported flu deaths in Arkansas have more than doubled in...
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Arkansas Department of Health reported flu deaths in Arkansas have more than doubled in one week.

According to our content partner, KARK, the ADH’s weekly Viral Respiratory Diseases report stated there have been eight deaths in the state for the week ending on Dec. 23.

This brings the total to 14 deaths in the state due to influenza for this season.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

