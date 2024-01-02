Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.
Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police officers in Tulsa made one couple’s proposal extra memorable.

In a Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Department said two officers stumbled upon a couple getting engaged in a park last weekend.

Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.

The groom’s parents said in a message, “Shout out to these two officers who stumbled upon our son’s engagement and made an awesome memory for them – these two kids agreed to be handcuffed for life.”

The department said they were glad to take part in the special moment.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Paragould police officer given Life Saving Award
Paragould police officer given Life Saving Award

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
New Year's pursuit causes damage to multiple units, tracking dogs called to apprehend suspects
New Year’s chase damages multiple ASP units, suspect arrested