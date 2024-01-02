Football Friday Night
I-55 Bridge to close for repairs

I-55 Mississippi River Bridge at Memphis
I-55 Mississippi River Bridge at Memphis(Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation will close the I-55 Bridge between West Memphis, Arkansas and Memphis Mid-January.

TDOT officials say the closure is due to additional steel repairs on the bridge.

The closures will begin January 19 at 8 p.m. until Monday, January 21 at 6 a.m.

TDOT says to avoid delays, seek an alternate routes or follow detour signs.

