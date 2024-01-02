Football Friday Night
Jan. 2 What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds will increase throughout the day, but we will get some sunshine.

Highs are in the 40s, with overnight lows tonight dropping into the low 30s once again.

The next disturbance should miss us to the south on Wednesday, but there is a strong signal of rainfall for the weekend.

Rain chances will first increase Friday night and into Saturday, with more rain chances to kick off the first part of next week.

These systems are still a few days out, so changes will be made to the forecast.

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Damage assessments continue in Japan after a massive earthquake.

There’s growing tension in the Middle East as Houthi rebels engage U.S. military forces on the Red Sea.

Recent Arkansas Department of Health data shows flu deaths doubled in the state.

Missouri’s Department of Social Services submitted a notice that it plans to participate in the federal 2024 Summer EBT program.

Later today, the city of Jonesboro will be one step closer to finalizing its budget for 2024.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

