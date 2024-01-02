Jonesboro murder rate dropped in 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of people killed in Jonesboro was down significantly in 2023.

The Jonesboro Police Department reported Tuesday that four people were murdered in the last year:

Arrests have been made in all of the above cases except for John Odoms’ murder.

This is the first time in 5 years that the murder rate has been less than 5, according to JPD.

Year Murders 2023 4 2022 9 2021 8 2020 11 2019 8 2018 4 2017 7 2016 4 2015 4 2014 4 2013 2 2012 4 2011 1

