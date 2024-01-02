Football Friday Night
Jonesboro murder rate dropped in 2023

The number of people killed in Jonesboro was down significantly in 2023.
The number of people killed in Jonesboro was down significantly in 2023.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of people killed in Jonesboro was down significantly in 2023.

The Jonesboro Police Department reported Tuesday that four people were murdered in the last year:

Arrests have been made in all of the above cases except for John Odoms’ murder.

This is the first time in 5 years that the murder rate has been less than 5, according to JPD.

YearMurders
20234
20229
20218
202011
20198
20184
20177
20164
20154
20144
20132
20124
20111

