Jonesboro murder rate dropped in 2023
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of people killed in Jonesboro was down significantly in 2023.
The Jonesboro Police Department reported Tuesday that four people were murdered in the last year:
Arrests have been made in all of the above cases except for John Odoms’ murder.
This is the first time in 5 years that the murder rate has been less than 5, according to JPD.
|Year
|Murders
|2023
|4
|2022
|9
|2021
|8
|2020
|11
|2019
|8
|2018
|4
|2017
|7
|2016
|4
|2015
|4
|2014
|4
|2013
|2
|2012
|4
|2011
|1
