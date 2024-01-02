K8′s Feel Good Findings of 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2023 has come and gone, and we had a fair share of hard-hitting news stories, but we also had a fair share of feel-good stories.

Let’s start with a Jonesboro family finding newfound fame from celebrating their newborn.

Brett Sillis and his partner, Amanda, welcomed Brynlee on Saturday, June 8, but it wasn’t Brynlee’s arrival that garnered all the attention.

The reaction of her father and the faces he made during the delivery was captured in pictures.

“I don’t know, I was just shocked,” Brett said about why he made the faces as baby Brynlee came into the world. “Watching a baby being born.”

From newborns to young heroes, the Wynne Fire Department honored a 10-year-old boy after saving their family from a burning home.

Marshall Noble woke up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom when he noticed something wrong.

“I ran to my sister and tapped her and tapped her and yelled the house was on fire,” Noble yelled.

For his heroics, the fire department honored Noble at the fire station.

“If he had not woken up and gone to use the bathroom, they probably would have all died,” Wynne Fire Captain Gerald Britton said.

Later that month, a devastating EF-3 tornado tore through Wynne, tearing through the town and leveling homes.

In the end, the community came together to rebuild and, for one family, help them find their furry feline.

The damage forced the McNelly family to find somewhere else to live, leaving behind their companion, Pumpkin.

When the McNelly family visited their home, Pumpkin sat at the door, ready to greet them.

“I thought no way this was really him, but we started calling his name, and he came over to us,” Gina McNelly said.

Speaking of animals, Region 8 had no shortage of animals nestling down.

From the Reynolds Lake alligator to albino squirrels and even exotic birds, perhaps the biggest of them all was the big black bear in Jonesboro.

Jared Jacks works at Home Depot, where the bear was spotted.

“It was pretty wild; you don’t expect to see anything like that, especially in town,” Jacks stated.

Moving from a bear hunt to bear hugs, students at Westside High School surprised teachers and faculty with spontaneous acts of kindness.

Students wrote handwritten cards and delivered flowers to teachers, custodians, and cafeteria workers as a part of a “kindness project.”

“It’s just a way to encourage them to encourage others,” Westside High School Teacher Stacy Sample-Wright explained.

Over in Greene County, the city of Paragould brought life back to its historic downtown.

Through a partnership with First National Bank, the city announced plans to convert the 100-year-old power plant to a venue called The Station powered by First National Bank.

Paragould Mayor Josh Agee spoke at the announcement and called the moment historic.

“There’s been a big group of folks who have worked for many years to try to save this and to be able to save this piece of history is huge for our community,” he said.

Back in Jonesboro, a police officer got a call he never thought he would ever get.

“Last thing I thought I’d be doing is chasing a chicken around,” Jonesboro Police Officer Nathan Swindle recalled.

Swindle was called to a Jonesboro woman’s apartment to a chicken on her front porch. She tried calling Animal Control, but they were closed, so she called the Jonesboro Police Department.

The chicken eluded the officer, but eventually, he caught it.

During the hot summer days, Batesville residents cooled off at one pop business, Luau Ice. But there is something different about this pop-up business; you’ll only find teen employees with disabilities working there.

