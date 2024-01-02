K8′s Top 8 Stories of 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 saw lots of tragedy and destruction, but these times of struggle brought us even closer throughout it all.

A tornado touched down in Wynne back in late March, leveling many homes across town, killing four people and injuring dozens of others.

It tore apart buildings at Wynne schools, but the community came together in the days, weeks, and months after the tornado to feed, shelter, and help them rebuild.

Just days before, K8 News had special coverage on the 25th anniversary of the Westside School shooting.

We looked at the archives and interviewed people who lived through the tragedy for the first time ever.

The first female Governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took office at the beginning of the year.

After multiple rulings and her education overhaul, the LEARNS Act took effect in August.

The controversial act raised teacher pay, repealed the Fair Dismissal Act, and more.

Many schools of our schools had to adjust this year.

“Right now, we’re just in the wait-and-see mode. We’re waiting for guidance,” said Walnut Ridge High School Principal Jacob Kersey.

Sticking with the Governor, her office and other state leaders announced that Syngenta in Bay had to pay $280,000 for not reporting that they were owned by China.

Clay County State Senator Blake Johnson was passionate when passing the recent law.

“We don’t need to allow our enemies to control the land that we feed and clothe ourselves and the build of the future,” Johnson said.

Security ramped up in April with a hearing for President Joe Biden’s son in Independence County.

Hunter Biden had a court date connected to a paternity test for a child he had with Lunden Roberts of Batesville.

In October, tragedy struck again, this time on Highway 67.

Investigators say a field fire caused heavy smoke to block out any visibility, leading to a 15-vehicle deadly pileup one afternoon.

K8 News spoke to a man who had to drive through the area that day.

“Feeling pretty blessed to see my kids this afternoon,” Jeremy Jordan, who drove through the area, said. “Prayers go out to the families that were destroyed today.”

The crash led lawmakers to discuss new ways to prevent this from happening again.

“I’m mad, I’m angry and I’m upset because of the loss of life and all the injuries,” Representative Fran Cavenaugh said.

In November, a local police officer lost his job after an incident with a side-by-side killed the driver.

Christopher Shull was working for Bay Police when he hit Stephan Kyle McMaster’s UTV with his patrol unit.

Shull was cleared of wrongdoing but was fired from Bay police, something the people in Bay have been asking for.

Arguably, one of the most memorable of the year was when two people led police on a chase across Jonesboro in May.

It began on Nestle Road and took troopers around I-555, where the car eventually ended up in a drainage ditch, and the suspects took off with a gun into the Windover Heights neighborhood, putting it on lockdown.

50-year-old Timmy Lynn Davis of Lake City was in jail on a $50,000 bond. His trial has been pushed back to late January.

