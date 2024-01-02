New year begins with lower gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansans kicked off the new year by paying less for a gallon of gasoline than they did last week.

Average prices in the Natural State fell 4.4 cents a gallon last week to $2.63, according to GasBuddy.com.

Motorists are paying 13.5 cents a gallon less than a month ago and 19.9 cents a gallon less than last year.

The national average fell 1.6 cents a gallon last week to $3.06.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices could fall below $2.99 for the first time since 2021.

“While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines,” he said. “The good news continues for average diesel prices, which slipped below $4 per gallon again and stand at their lowest level since the summer.”

The national average price of diesel stands at $3.96 per gallon.

