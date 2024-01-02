New Year’s chase damages multiple ASP units, suspect arrested

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was arrested after police say he ran from Arkansas State Police trooper, causing injuries and damage.

According to a release from ASP, 32-year-old Cortlen Ray Rounds was arrested following a pursuit.

On Monday, Jan. 1, a trooper witnessed a vehicle traveling over 90 miles per hour began a chase on Highway 69 near the Independence and Jackson County lines.

Rounds drove north into the City of Moorefield after refusing to pull over for the trooper, reaching speeds around 130 miles per hour.

ASP troopers tried an unsuccessful TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) on Rounds’ vehicle, causing damage to multiple units. One trooper was taken to the White River Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and was later released. No other injuries were reported.

Rounds continued driving away from police but was eventually intercepted by officers with the Independence County Sheriff’s Department and forced off the road.

ASP said he got out of the car and started running away as deputies and troopers continued to chase Rounds through a wooded area.

Tracking dogs were called to the scene from the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit, and Rounds was taken into custody.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rounds was still in the Independence County jail for a criminal investigation division hold, and a probation and parole hold.

