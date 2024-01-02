Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

New Year’s chase damages multiple ASP units, suspect arrested

New Year's pursuit causes damage to multiple units, tracking dogs called to apprehend suspects
New Year's pursuit causes damage to multiple units, tracking dogs called to apprehend suspects(Independence County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was arrested after police say he ran from Arkansas State Police trooper, causing injuries and damage.

According to a release from ASP, 32-year-old Cortlen Ray Rounds was arrested following a pursuit.

On Monday, Jan. 1, a trooper witnessed a vehicle traveling over 90 miles per hour began a chase on Highway 69 near the Independence and Jackson County lines.

Rounds drove north into the City of Moorefield after refusing to pull over for the trooper, reaching speeds around 130 miles per hour.

ASP troopers tried an unsuccessful TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) on Rounds’ vehicle, causing damage to multiple units. One trooper was taken to the White River Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and was later released. No other injuries were reported.

Rounds continued driving away from police but was eventually intercepted by officers with the Independence County Sheriff’s Department and forced off the road.

ASP said he got out of the car and started running away as deputies and troopers continued to chase Rounds through a wooded area.

Tracking dogs were called to the scene from the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit, and Rounds was taken into custody.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rounds was still in the Independence County jail for a criminal investigation division hold, and a probation and parole hold.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Paragould police officer given Life Saving Award
Paragould police officer given Life Saving Award

Latest News

Morris D. Falkoff, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged on December 19 with second-degree arson.
Man charged with arson in connection with Sikeston fire
I-55 Mississippi River Bridge at Memphis
I-55 Bridge to close for repairs
Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday, January 2 he issued an executive order...
Mo. Gov. Parson bans China-owned agricultural land near critical military facilities
K8 News takes a look back at the top 8 stories of 2023
K8′s Top 8 Stories of 2023