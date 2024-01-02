Football Friday Night
Paragould police officer given Life Saving Award
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould police officer is being praised for his life-saving efforts.

According to a social media post, Sergeant Jeff Shirley saved a man who was in his garage with his vehicle running, and in gear, with his foot stuck on the accelerator.

The post stated that the car was up against the garage wall, with the tires spinning and smoke and fire emerging from the wheels, causing the garage to fill up with smoke.

Shirley broke the car window and was able to turn off the car, pull the man out of the car, and give him aid.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

