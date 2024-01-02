Football Friday Night
Police searching for missing woman

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The Swifton Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Dejon Legaux of Louisiana is suspected of taking a silver Mazda CX9 with license plate number USALTFM from Dollar General, 205 U.S. Highway 67, on Sunday, Dec. 31.

According to a news release from the police department, her family reported her as missing, saying she “suffers from a mental illness” and they are concerned for her wellbeing.

“If you happen to see this subject, do not approach and contact your local authorities,” SPD said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Swifton Police Department at 870-485-2600.

