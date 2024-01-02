Several insulin manufacturers drop insulin price

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The cost of insulin is dropping for the over 30 million Americans with diabetes.

Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk announced they would institute $35 caps.

On Jan. 1 provisions of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act went into effect, dropping the price to $35 for Americans who rely on insulin.

Dylan Dulaney, a pharmacist with Bono Family Pharmacy, said now many of those who will see that change are Medicare D patients.

“We’ve already seen this plan in place for a lot of plans, but the biggest change will be with all Medicare D plans. “In the past, they figured out other ways to get or just go without, potentially go without medicine, or get on some program or talk to doctors. This makes, this makes getting access to care easier.”

Dulaney also said other people do have options, but they may pay a little more than $35.

“There are some really good manufacturer cards that are currently available for patients that are looking for coverage on their insulin, so even patients that may not have coverage right now I would just say, ask your local pharmacist about those discounts programs that they have and see if they’re eligible for those,” he said.

