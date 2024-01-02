Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

SONIC adds nutty flavor combo to its menu

The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
The new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.(SONIC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - SONIC is kicking off 2024 with a new cheeseburger and milkshake flavor that might sound a little nuts.

Starting Jan. 8, you can head to your local SONIC to taste the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC® Double Cheeseburger and the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake.

SONIC says that the “flavors may sound too extreme, but don’t knock ‘em until you try ‘em!”

The burger features two beef patties layered with peanut butter, bacon, grilled onions and cheese on a bun.

If you are craving something sweet, the milkshake mixes peanut butter and bacon with vanilla soft serve. It is topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.
The new Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is coming to SONIC on Jan. 8.(SONIC)

“Peanut butter and bacon is not a combination you’d expect on a cheeseburger, and you definitely wouldn’t think to combine these flavors into a shake,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “We did it once with the Pickle Juice Slush, and we’re doing it again with this latest ‘this-seems-weird-but-I-have-to-try-it’ combination that you can experience either on a cheeseburger or in a shake.”

The burger and milkshake will be on the menu until Feb. 4.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a Baxter County man died Saturday when his car collided head-on with another vehicle.
Man killed in head-on collision
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
Two people were flown to the hospital following a Sunday morning stabbing.
2 flown to hospital following stabbing
A homicide investigation is underway in Charleston, Missouri.
Homicide investigation underway in Charleston
Maine State Police Major Crime Unit Detectives were notified that the Flippin Police...
Maine homicide suspect in custody after Arkansas officer-involved shooting

Latest News

It was confirmed 57-year-old Mike Clancy Crockett was the suspect arrested in the stabbing of...
Trial delayed again in woman’s stabbing death
“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets
“He showed up. That was insane,” Isaac said. “It was kind of the last thing I expected.”
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes surprises 13-year-old with Super Bowl tickets
K8 News is getting ready for the holiday season.
Region 8 Christmas parades and events
Thumbnail for feel good stories of 2023
K8′s Feel Good Findings of 2023