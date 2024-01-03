Football Friday Night
2024 Cardinals Caravan stops in Jonesboro on January 13th

Several St. Louis Cardinals Caravans will stop in the Heartland in January.(St. Louis Cardinals)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A St. Louis baseball party returns to Northeast Arkansas this month.

The 2024 Cardinals Caravan will stop in Jonesboro on Saturday, January 13th. The event starts at 12:00pm at Embassy Suites on Red Wolf Boulevard. Admission is free and open to the public. Kids 15 and under will receive one autograph from each current and former player. It’s presented by East Arkansas Broadcasters, which includes local Cardinal affiliate 95.9 The Wolf (KWHF).

KMOX broadcaster Tom Ackerman will emcee the festivities. Current Cardinals Masyn Winn, Zack Thompson, José Fermín & Gordon Graceffo will be town along with alumni Kyle McClellan & Kerry Robinson.

The 2024 Cardinals Caravan will also make stops in Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana to see fans. You can see the complete schedule here.

You can catch more Birds on the Bat coverage on KAIT-ABC. Cardinals Insider returns this spring, it’ll air Saturday nights at 10:30pm.

