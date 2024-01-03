ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed while on duty Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. and a suspect was arrested.

The news release said Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long requested the ASP Criminal Investigation Division to conduct an investigation.

No further details about the incident have been released.

“Information will be released as it becomes available. Until then, let us all give the Stone County Sheriff’s Office our steadfast support,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar.

ASP said a new conference will be scheduled in Mountain View “as soon as possible.”

