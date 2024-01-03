Football Friday Night
Body of slain deputy returns home; news conference at 5:00 CST

On Wednesday, Deputy Justin Smith's body left the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little...
On Wednesday, Deputy Justin Smith's body left the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock bound for Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Mountain View.(KATV-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A news conference from Stone County is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. that will be carried live on on this story, on K8 News Facebook page and YouTube page.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A sea of blue escorted the body of Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Smith from Little Rock to a funeral home in Mountain View.

Deputy Smith was shot and killed Tuesday while serving an arrest warrant.

On Wednesday, his body left the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock bound for Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Mountain View.

Several law enforcement officers from across the state, their blue lights flashing and sirens ringing out, escorted him home to a waiting crowd.

