Chris Moore earning more minutes for #25 Auburn, excited for Arkansas homecoming this weekend

AUBURN, Ala. (KAIT) - Chris Moore averaged 17 points and 13 rebounds in 2020 as West Memphis won the 5A State Championship.

His stats aren’t the same at Auburn but his tenacity on both ends of the floor hasn’t changed. Moore is earning more minutes and a spot in the Tigers starting lineup as a junior and a senior.

“It’s been amazing,” Moore said Monday morning. “Actually waiting my turn, trusting the process. Trusting my craft, trusting my work. Seeing that working out for me and everything has been a blessing.”

He’s started in all 13 games for the Tigers this season. Moore’s best game was a 10 point, 4 rebound, 2 assist performance vs. Notre Dame on November 16th. Auburn is off to a 11-2 start and ranked #25 in the AP Top 25.

“Really just trying to become a complete player,” Moore said. “I’ve recently been working on passing the ball, helping my assist to turnover ratio a lot. I’ve been in shooting slump lately, which kinda sucks. But I’m definitely in the gym working every day on the shot. Defense, it comes natural because of how much I study the game as well. I love defense and I feel I thrive on it a lot. Everything else starts to fall into place after that.”

Bruce Pearl had high praise for Moore at the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament: “I’d tell you what, if you could get a picture of Chris Moore and say that is Auburn basketball. That represents Auburn Basketball, I’d be okay with that. He bleeds more in games than any player I’ve coached. Just blood on the floor man. He’s just a hard playing dude, great kid. Great teammate.”

Moore returns to the Natural State this weekend. #25 Auburn plays at Arkansas Saturday at 1:00pm on ESPN2.

“Last time we were there it was a crazy atmosphere,” Moore said. “I can’t wait to go back out there. It’s always going to be crazy going up there playing in the Hogs city. Playing those guys, knowing some of those guys, growing up watching them play. Them watching me play. It’s always going to be exciting.”

