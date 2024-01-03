City approves 2024 budget

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2024 budget for the city of Jonesboro has been approved.

During a meeting on Jan.2, the city council voted to approve the resolution adopting the city’s budget for 2024.

The new budget includes $86 million in total appropriations with $24 million going towards law enforcement, $14 million for fire protection, and over $5 million for “quality of life”, $2 million of which will be used for street and sidewalk improvements.

The budget will also add additional staff for E-911 and the streets department.

Also passed in the meeting was the authorized purchase of two police-equipped Chevrolet Silverados, and six police-equipped Dodge Durangos.

