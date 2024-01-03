Construction begins on new Jonesboro dog park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction began this week on Jonesboro’s newest dog park.

The City of Jonesboro announced Wednesday, Jan. 3, that work had begun at The Bark Park, located on West Highland.

The park is expected to be completed and opened to the public by mid-spring or early summer.

Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for the City of Jonesboro, told K8 News in September of 2023 that the park was something residents had been asking for.

The Bark Park will be the largest in the city and will feature several shaded areas and equipment for dogs to play on.

