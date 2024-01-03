Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Construction begins on new Jonesboro dog park

Construction began this week on Jonesboro’s newest dog park.
Construction began this week on Jonesboro’s newest dog park.(City of Jonesboro)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction began this week on Jonesboro’s newest dog park.

The City of Jonesboro announced Wednesday, Jan. 3, that work had begun at The Bark Park, located on West Highland.

The park is expected to be completed and opened to the public by mid-spring or early summer.

Construction began this week on Jonesboro’s newest dog park.
Construction began this week on Jonesboro’s newest dog park.(City of Jonesboro)

Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for the City of Jonesboro, told K8 News in September of 2023 that the park was something residents had been asking for.

The Bark Park will be the largest in the city and will feature several shaded areas and equipment for dogs to play on.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately...
ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed
The quake, which had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) was centered about 7.9 miles...
Earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
New Year's pursuit causes damage to multiple units, tracking dogs called to apprehend suspects
New Year’s chase damages multiple ASP units, suspect arrested
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who made international headlines after planning her mother's...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard seen in Arkansas
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024

Latest News

Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
ADH updates weekly flu/COVID report
K8 Sports Extra: West Memphis native Chris Moore on Auburn career, facing Arkansas in SEC opener
The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will begin accepting applications from those...
CRDC offering help paying utility bills
The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
ArDOT reopens one lane of closed bridge