CRDC offering help paying utility bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will begin accepting applications from those struggling to pay their heating bills.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, households can apply for CRDC’s Winter LIHEAP utility assistance program.

Applicants must provide the following documentation:

Proof of income for all household members 18 years and older from the previous month

State or government-issued ID

Social Security cards for all household members 18 years and older

Birthdates of every household member

A printed copy of all utility bills, including gas and electric

Proof of payment for non-electric services if requesting assistance on electric bills

No applications will be accepted unless all required documentation is provided at the time of the interview. There will be no exceptions.

Applications will be accepted at the following locations:

Craighead : 2114 N. Church in Jonesboro, 870-802-7100

Crittenden : 310 Mid-Continent Plaza, Ste. 350 in West Memphis, 870-400-4023

Cross : 325 Magnolia St. in Wynne, 870-238-2726

Greene : 901 E. Lake in Paragould, 870-239-3531

Jackson : 2000 McLain Suite C in Newport, 870-523-5474

Poinsett : 406A Market St. in Harrisburg, 870-932-0106

St. Francis : 224 N. Rosser St. in Forrest City, 870-630-0193

Woodruff: 306 E. 3rd St. in McCrory, 870-347-1458

