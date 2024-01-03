CRDC offering help paying utility bills
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will begin accepting applications from those struggling to pay their heating bills.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, households can apply for CRDC’s Winter LIHEAP utility assistance program.
Applicants must provide the following documentation:
- Proof of income for all household members 18 years and older from the previous month
- State or government-issued ID
- Social Security cards for all household members 18 years and older
- Birthdates of every household member
- A printed copy of all utility bills, including gas and electric
- Proof of payment for non-electric services if requesting assistance on electric bills
No applications will be accepted unless all required documentation is provided at the time of the interview. There will be no exceptions.
Applications will be accepted at the following locations:
- Craighead: 2114 N. Church in Jonesboro, 870-802-7100
- Crittenden: 310 Mid-Continent Plaza, Ste. 350 in West Memphis, 870-400-4023
- Cross: 325 Magnolia St. in Wynne, 870-238-2726
- Greene: 901 E. Lake in Paragould, 870-239-3531
- Jackson: 2000 McLain Suite C in Newport, 870-523-5474
- Poinsett: 406A Market St. in Harrisburg, 870-932-0106
- St. Francis: 224 N. Rosser St. in Forrest City, 870-630-0193
- Woodruff: 306 E. 3rd St. in McCrory, 870-347-1458
