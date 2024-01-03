Football Friday Night
Gypsy Rose Blanchard seen in Arkansas

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DE QUEEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who made international headlines after planning her mother’s murder, was seen in Arkansas this weekend.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s mother claimed Gypsy was ill most of her life, making her take medication, and even undergo surgery.

Blanchard spent several years in prison after admitting to asking her ex-boyfriend to murder her mother.

According to our content partner, KARK, she was recently released on Dec. 28 and, just a few days later, spotted in De Queen Arkansas.

“What was she doing here of all places?” Jose Benitez said. “We would never expect her to pass through a small town.”

Benitez was at a Burger King in De Queen when he saw a very familiar woman and her husband walk in and order. Benitez was unsure at first, but he eventually went to her.

“I was like. ‘Excuse me, by any chance are you Gypsy Rose?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, I am,’ and I let a loud, ‘Oh my god,’ like I feel like I scared the people who were in the restaurant,” he said.

Benitez said Blanchard and her husband were passing through on their way to Louisiana and stopped for some food.

For more information, you can visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

