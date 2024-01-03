Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jan. 3 What you need to know

(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds increased overnight, and we are waking up to cloudier skies.

This is all thanks to an area of low pressure to our south.

While we will see clouds, we will stay dry today.

By the afternoon, we will see some sunshine with highs in the upper-40s to around 50°.

We are dry through Thursday but by Friday, rain chances return.

This will be the first of several disturbances we will see over the next several days.

Rain chances are at their best on Friday night/Saturday morning.

The second system comes Monday into Monday night.

At this time, these are mainly a rain threat, but we will have to watch the upper elevations of the Ozarks.

We could pick up a half inch of rain early this weekend and another inch with the Monday night storm system.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed while on duty Tuesday afternoon.

New reports show the number of people killed in Jonesboro was down in 2023.

The Jonesboro City Council approves the 2024 budget.

Multiple ballot proposals are on the Arkansas Attorney General’s desk, what they would change.

Missouri’s new legislative session is set to begin today in Jefferson City.

Farmers file a lawsuit against Tyson Foods following the closure of the Dexter plant.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately...
ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed
The quake, which had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) was centered about 7.9 miles...
Earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
New Year's pursuit causes damage to multiple units, tracking dogs called to apprehend suspects
New Year’s chase damages multiple ASP units, suspect arrested
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
Dejon Legaux's family reported her as missing, saying she “suffers from a mental illness” and...
Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

The 2024 budget for the city of Jonesboro has been approved.
City approves 2024 budget
Governor Sanders announced on Tuesday that Arkansas has joined the Summer Electronic Benefit...
Governor Sanders announces summer EBT program to fight food insecurity
Communities like Walnut Ridge will be forced to inventory the city’s entire water system to...
Biden administration to require cities to replace all pipes containing lead
According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately...
ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed