Jan. 3 What you need to know

Weather Headlines

Clouds increased overnight, and we are waking up to cloudier skies.

This is all thanks to an area of low pressure to our south.

While we will see clouds, we will stay dry today.

By the afternoon, we will see some sunshine with highs in the upper-40s to around 50°.

We are dry through Thursday but by Friday, rain chances return.

This will be the first of several disturbances we will see over the next several days.

Rain chances are at their best on Friday night/Saturday morning.

The second system comes Monday into Monday night.

At this time, these are mainly a rain threat, but we will have to watch the upper elevations of the Ozarks.

We could pick up a half inch of rain early this weekend and another inch with the Monday night storm system.

News Headlines

A Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed while on duty Tuesday afternoon.

New reports show the number of people killed in Jonesboro was down in 2023.

The Jonesboro City Council approves the 2024 budget.

Multiple ballot proposals are on the Arkansas Attorney General’s desk, what they would change.

Missouri’s new legislative session is set to begin today in Jefferson City.

Farmers file a lawsuit against Tyson Foods following the closure of the Dexter plant.

