Live with the Red Wolves Basketball radio show begins January 8th

The “Live with the Red Wolves” basketball radio show, presented by Greenway Equipment and featuring both Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson and head women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers, will make its 2024 debut on Monday, Jan. 8.

The one-hour program will air eight times during the months of January and February, and will highlight both the A-State men’s and women’s programs.

The show can be heard live from 6-7 p.m. on 107.9 KFIN FM and select EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates, as well as the A-State Athletics app. The program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from Hodgson and Rogers, along with players from each team, while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co.

The women’s basketball program will be featured from 6:00-6:30 p.m. and the men’s program between 6:30-7:00 p.m. The eight scheduled shows for the season will be held on Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 13, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to submit questions for Hodgson, Rogers and the Red Wolves’ student-athletes.

