Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Live with the Red Wolves Basketball radio show begins January 8th

By Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The “Live with the Red Wolves” basketball radio show, presented by Greenway Equipment and featuring both Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson and head women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers, will make its 2024 debut on Monday, Jan. 8.

The one-hour program will air eight times during the months of January and February, and will highlight both the A-State men’s and women’s programs.

The show can be heard live from 6-7 p.m. on 107.9 KFIN FM and select EAB Red Wolves Sports Network affiliates, as well as the A-State Athletics app. The program will be conducted at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from Hodgson and Rogers, along with players from each team, while enjoying the great food and atmosphere provided at Lost Pizza Co.

The women’s basketball program will be featured from 6:00-6:30 p.m. and the men’s program between 6:30-7:00 p.m. The eight scheduled shows for the season will be held on Jan. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 13, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26.

A-State play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz, “The Voice of the Red Wolves,” will host the program. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to submit questions for Hodgson, Rogers and the Red Wolves’ student-athletes.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately...
ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed
The quake, which had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) was centered about 7.9 miles...
Earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
New Year's pursuit causes damage to multiple units, tracking dogs called to apprehend suspects
New Year’s chase damages multiple ASP units, suspect arrested
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who made international headlines after planning her mother's...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard seen in Arkansas
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024

Latest News

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 07 - Auburn's Chris Moore (5) during the game between the Auburn...
Chris Moore earning more minutes for #25 Auburn, excited for Arkansas homecoming this weekend
K8 Sports Extra: West Memphis native Chris Moore on Auburn career, facing Arkansas in SEC opener
Arkansas State defensive end Thurman Geathers accepted a invite to the Tropical Bowl.
Arkansas State DE Thurman Geathers accepts invite to Tropical Bowl
Red Wolves in 90: Thurman Geathers to Tropical Bowl, Benedict College WR Reginald Harden commits