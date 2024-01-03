Man found shot, sheriff’s office investigating
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in custody after sheriff’s deputies said they found a man shot multiple times.
Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said his office responded to a 911 call early Wednesday morning on Eagle Trail in Ozark Acres.
When deputies and emergency crews arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Russell said a suspect was arrested, but did not release their name.
The case is still under investigation.
