Man found shot, sheriff’s office investigating

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in custody after sheriff’s deputies said they found a man shot multiple times.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said his office responded to a 911 call early Wednesday morning on Eagle Trail in Ozark Acres.

When deputies and emergency crews arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Russell said a suspect was arrested, but did not release their name.

The case is still under investigation.

