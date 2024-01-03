Football Friday Night
Mo. State Highway Patrol releases traffic report for New Year’s weekend 2024

By Olivia Tock
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports five people died in traffic crashes over the New Year’s holiday weekend in 2024.

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of MSHP, says five people died and 59 were injured in 115 traffic crashes during the 2024 New Year’s holiday counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 29, 2023, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 1, 2024.

Olson also says there were no boating crashes or drownings over this holiday weekend counting period.

According to a report from MSHP, during the 2023 New Year’s weekend, six people were killed and 345 injured in 925 traffic crashes statewide.

There were no fatalities reported in southeast Missouri.

Copyright 2024 KFVS. All rights reserved.

