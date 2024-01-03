Motorcyclist injured in crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when police said he crashed trying to avoid hitting an animal in the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident happened at 7:45 p.m. on State Highway 53, three miles south of Campbell in Dunklin County.

Robert D. Edwards, 43, of Sikeston, was northbound when he attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway, the crash report stated.

His 2001 Harley Davidson ran off the roadway and overturned, ejecting Edwards.

A helicopter flew him to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.

