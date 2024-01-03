Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Nurses save life on flight end up working together months later

A nursing student is now learning from another nurse she first met on a flight from Charlotte to West Palm Beach. (Source: WPTV)
By Jessica Bruno, WPTV via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPTV) – A nursing student is now learning from another nurse she first met on a flight from Charlotte to West Palm Beach.

Rio Ratermanis and Mina Emmons have quite a history. The two strangers’ fates collided while they were trying to save a man’s life onboard the flight.

Ratermanis said a passenger on a flight they were both on in May was having a medical emergency in the back of the plane.

“As were up in the air, I could hear a commotion in the back and then they said are there any medical personnel on the flight, doctors or nurses and they were like, ‘Go, go!’” Ratermanis said.

When she got to the back of the plane, Ratermanis said she saw Emmons holding a c-spine stabilization behind the man who was ill.

“We got everything stabilized, everything was great otherwise, you know, got him off safely and taken care of,” Ratermanis said.

After things were under control, Emmons asked Ratermanis where she worked.

When Ratermanis said she was at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Emmons told her she was going to work under and learn from her.

Months later, Emmons’ goal became a reality. She was at an orientation that Ratermanis was running.

“I like to ask them what did your family say when you said you wanted to be a nurse? When I got to Mina she goes, ‘Oh, I was already in nursing school, but I came here because of you, Rio. Remember the plane?’ And I was like what? Full circle,” Ratermanis said.

As we enter a new year, these two are thankful that 2023 brought them together.

Copyright 2024 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately...
ASP: Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed
The quake, which had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) was centered about 7.9 miles...
Earthquake recorded in Northeast Arkansas
New Year's pursuit causes damage to multiple units, tracking dogs called to apprehend suspects
New Year’s chase damages multiple ASP units, suspect arrested
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who made international headlines after planning her mother's...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard seen in Arkansas
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2024

Latest News

Each week, the Arkansas Department of Health tracks viral respiratory diseases, including...
ADH updates weekly flu/COVID report
K8 Sports Extra: West Memphis native Chris Moore on Auburn career, facing Arkansas in SEC opener
Construction began this week on Jonesboro’s newest dog park.
Construction begins on new Jonesboro dog park
Rio Ratermanis and Mina Emmons have quite a history. The two strangers’ fates collided while...
Nurses save life on flight end up working together months later
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 103 people killed, 211 wounded in bombing at ceremony honoring slain general