Osceola courthouse awaits funds for renovations

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A building that has stood for over 100 years in Mississippi County is still waiting its turn to get much-needed renovations.

Renovations started on the Osceola Courthouse in 2020. Tom Henry, public affairs director in Mississippi County said the county initially invested 2 million dollars.

“They worked on the dome and on the roof to get the leaks out and some other work, knowing we was going to come back for the Blytheville project and do some more,” he said.

The Blytheville Courthouse reopened in September 2022, but then the county ran into another issue.

“The amount of money will be left over will not be enough to do all that needs to be done in Osceola,” he said.

Moore said the boost in funds the county has received thanks to the steel industry will help cover the costs, the county is also planning on using other funds like ARPA funds, to help cover the cost.

Now it’s all about coming up with a plan.

“We have asked our on-call architect to prepare a list of priorities and a plan of what work needs to be done in Osceola, kind of, prioritizing, coming up with a general budget of how much we need.”

After the architect’s plan returns, the county will take it to the quorum court, which will decide what work needs to be prioritized and how to allocate funds.

Once funds are appropriated the county will begin looking for architects to work on the renovations.

Until then, officials ask for patience.

“There’s a process, you know, and we will try to accomplish it as fast as we can,” he said.

