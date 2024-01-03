Texas A&M sophomore WR Jordan Anthony commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks add SEC experience to their wide receiver room.

Texas A&M sophomore Jordan Anthony committed to Arkansas on Tuesday.

He appeared in 4 games for the Aggies this past season. Anthony had 3 receptions for 14 yards against ULM and 1 carry for 2 yards vs. Abilene Christian. The move reunites Anthony with offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

The Mississippi native will have 3 years of eligibility with Arkansas. Anthony also plans to compete in track & field on The Hill, he was a two-time Gatorade Track & Field Athlete of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

