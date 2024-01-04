Football Friday Night
5-year-old killed in house fire, infant airlifted to burn center

A 5-year-old was killed in a house fire and an infant airlifted to the burn center on Wednesday morning. (WRAL, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WRAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) – A 5-year-old was killed in a tragic house fire Wednesday morning in North Carolina.

The child’s grandmother along with an infant were also injured and airlifted to the hospital.

Smoke was seen pouring from the roof and windows of the one-story building.

Jimmy West lives next door to the burnt home.

“It was burning from the top over there and it was already pretty dark and everything with the smoke had got on it,” West described.

He heard the fire trucks and came out running.

“The flames were probably 15 feet high at least,” West estimated.

It took the Eastover Fire Department and several other supporting stations about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

“We arrived on scene. The house was about 75% involved and heavy fire conditions at the front door and the rear structure,” Eastover Fire Department Deputy Chief Ricky Kennedy said.

A family member told WRAL the fire was an accident.

The 5-year-old, Kevin Steffen, was reportedly using some type of cooking machine in the kitchen when it caught fire and the flames got out of control.

Firefighters had a difficult time locating the little boy who was inside the burning building.

“It took a while to find the victims,” Kennedy said. “The first one, when we arrived on scene, an adult was carrying the infant out.”

The adult was identified as 58-year-old Phrona Gault. She was carrying her 4-month-old granddaughter.

Both are being treated at the burn center at hospitals Chapel Hill.

Five-year-old Kevin died at the scene.

An Eastover firefighter also suffered minor burns and has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family.

Copyright 2024 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

