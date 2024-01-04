A-State hoops continue SBC play Thursday in Jonesboro and Harrisonburg

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball continue Sun Belt play in the first week of 2024.

The guys will host Georgia Southern Thursday at 7:00pm and Old Dominion Saturday at 2:00pm. The ladies hit the road, they’ll face James Madison Thursday at 6:00pm and Marshall Saturday at 12:00pm.

All Sun Belt games are streamed on ESPN+

You can check out upcoming schedules for both Red Wolves squads below.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball (4-9, 0-1 SBC) - Upcoming Schedule

Thursday 7:00pm: vs. Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

Saturday 2:00pm: vs. Old Dominion (ESPN+)

January 11th 7:30pm: vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

January 13th 2:30pm: vs. Louisiana (ESPN+)

January 17th 7:00pm: at Southern Miss (ESPN+)

January 20th 4:15pm: at Texas State (ESPN+)

January 25th 7:30pm: at Louisiana (ESPN+)

January 27th 2:30pm: at ULM

January 31st 7:30pm: vs. Southern Miss (ESPN+)

Arkansas State Women’s Basketball (7-4, 1-0 SBC) - Upcoming Schedule

Thursday 6:00pm: at James Madison (ESPN+)

Saturday 12:00pm: at Marshall (ESPN+)

January 11th 5:00pm: vs. Texas State (ESPN+)

January 13th 12:00pm: vs. Louisiana (ESPN+)

January 17th 7:00pm: at South Alabama (ESPN+)

January 20th 2:00pm: at Texas State (ESPN+)

January 25th 5:00pm: at ULM (ESPN+)

January 27th 2:00pm: at Troy (ESPN+)

January 31st 5:00pm: vs. South Alabama (ESPN+)

