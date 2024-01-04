Football Friday Night
AMMC welcomes New Year’s twins

Parents Lindsey and Jack welcomed a precious pair of twins to the world on Tuesday, Jan. 2.(AMMC)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Methodist Medical Center announced the birth of not just one, but two New Year’s babies.

According to a news release, parents Lindsey and Jack welcomed a precious pair of twins to the world on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Baby boy Aiden was born at 1:05 p.m. at 21 inches long weighing 6 pounds 3 ounces. His sister Auden was born just a minute later at 18 inches long weighing 5 pounds 1 ounce.

“We are beyond ecstatic to welcome these two bundles of joy into the world,” said Dr. Charles Cesare, Sr., OBGYN at AMMC. “What a wonderful way to usher in 2024! Their arrival is a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing outstanding care to every mother and child.”

