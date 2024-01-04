Arkansas National Guard tests town’s air quality

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - After several complaints from residents, the Arkansas National Guard tested the air quality in Tontitown.

According to our content partner KNWA, Tontitown Mayor Angela Russell said the guardsmen tested the air on Dec. 21.

This comes after residents complained of fumes they say come from the Eco-Vista landfill.

Mayor Russell also said she has not yet filed her appeal over the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission’s decision to expand the landfill.

To read more about this story, visit KNWA’s website.

