Board of Corrections case delayed following bomb threat

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A hearing in a lawsuit involving the Arkansas Board of Corrections and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was put on hold Thursday after someone called in a bomb threat.

The Pulaski County Courthouse was evacuated shortly after 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4, according to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock.

The threat came during opening statements in the hearing, which had been postponed from last week.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

