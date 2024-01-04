Board of Corrections case delayed following bomb threat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A hearing in a lawsuit involving the Arkansas Board of Corrections and Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders was put on hold Thursday after someone called in a bomb threat.

The Pulaski County Courthouse was evacuated shortly after 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4, according to our content partner KARK-TV in Little Rock.

The threat came during opening statements in the hearing, which had been postponed from last week.

