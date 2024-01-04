BRTC receives $4.7 million to build LETA barracks

Football Friday Night
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced Thursday it has received $4.7 million to build barracks for its Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA).(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced Thursday it has received $4.7 million to build barracks for its Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA).

The Arkansas State and Local Recovery funds were allocated by the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a BRTC news release.

The 18,900-square-foot barracks will provide housing to more than 100 students traveling across the state to attend the training program.

BRTC President Dr. Martin Eggensperger said LETA’s state budget has not changed since its inception in 1999.

“Housing costs have incited a need for stable housing, and the distance many of our recruits travel to attend requires a safe and stable environment to promote learning,” he said. “Arkansas law also requires BRTC to provide training, room and board, and washers and dryers at no cost to the students or the departments they will be employed by, so an offset in cost is needed as well.”

In addition to providing housing for students, the news release said the barracks will also serve as accommodations for its “many required guest instructors, including those from FEMA, U.S. Secret Service, ATF, FBI, CJI, and Arkansas State Police.”

The total project, including fixtures, furniture, equipment, and professional fees, is expected to cost $6,280,675.

The release did not say when construction would begin on the barracks.

In 2021, the Arkansas legislature approved a bill allocating more than $4.5 million to build the barracks. At the time, the college was spending more than $100,000 annually on room and board for the academy.

