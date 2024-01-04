Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crews responding to grain bin entrapment

Rescue crews from multiple departments responded Thursday morning to a report of a man trapped...
Rescue crews from multiple departments responded Thursday morning to a report of a man trapped inside a grain bin.(Kaity Fox)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Rescue crews from multiple departments are responding to a report of a man trapped inside a grain bin.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told K8 News it happened just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, in the area of Leatherwood Lane and State Highway 308, north of Marked Tree.

Both Lepanto and Marked Tree Fire Departments are on the scene, Molder said.

K8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2024 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately...
ASP identifies sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who made international headlines after planning her mother's...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard seen in Arkansas
One person is in custody after sheriff’s deputies said they found a man shot multiple times.
Man found shot, sheriff’s office investigating
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when police said he crashed trying to avoid hitting...
Motorcyclist injured in crash
On Wednesday, Deputy Justin Smith's body left the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little...
Body of slain deputy returns home

Latest News

A day after his body was returned to Mountain View, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered...
Flags ordered at half-staff, memorial set for fallen deputy
The Pulaski County Courthouse was evacuated shortly after 9:30 a.m. Dec. 4, according to our...
Board of Corrections case delayed following bomb threat
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced Thursday it has received $4.7 million to...
BRTC receives $4.7 million to build LETA barracks
Parents Lindsey and Jack welcomed a precious pair of twins to the world on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
AMMC welcomes New Year’s twins