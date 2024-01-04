Crews responding to grain bin entrapment

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Rescue crews from multiple departments are responding to a report of a man trapped inside a grain bin.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder told K8 News it happened just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, in the area of Leatherwood Lane and State Highway 308, north of Marked Tree.

Both Lepanto and Marked Tree Fire Departments are on the scene, Molder said.

