Flags ordered at half-staff, memorial set for fallen deputy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after his body was returned to Mountain View, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered flags flown at half-staff in honor of slain Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Smith.

The United States and Arkansas State flags will fly at half-staff from sunset Thursday, Jan. 4, until sunset Saturday, Jan. 6, according to a notification from the governor’s office.

Deputy Smith was shot and killed Tuesday, Jan. 2, while serving a warrant on a Mountain View man.

On Wednesday, a sea of blue escorted Smith’s body to Roller-Crouch Funeral Home from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock following an autopsy.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, in the large auditorium at the Traditional Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View. Burial will follow in Flatwoods Cemetery, 2709 E. Main St.

Roller-Crouch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Governor Sanders’ order:

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS COME – GREETINGS: WHEREAS: Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Smith was killed in the line of duty on January 2nd, 2024; WHEREAS: Deputy Smith leaves behind his wife, Lori, and family, friends, and colleagues around Stone County and Arkansas. Deputy Smith’s children include an Army veteran, a current soldier in the Air Force, and an Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy; WHEREAS: In his service in law enforcement and in his passing in the line of duty, Deputy Smith displayed bravery, leadership, and care for his fellow Arkansans; and, WHEREAS: Deputy Smith will serve as a shining example of the strength and determination of Arkansas’ law enforcement. Our entire state mourns for him and prays for his family and fellow officers. NOW, THEREFORE, I, SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, Governor of the State of Arkansas, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the laws of the State of Arkansas, in mourning for Deputy Sheriff Justin Smith, do hereby direct that the flag of the United States and the state flag of Arkansas be flown at half-staff from sunset on January 4th, 2024 to sunset on January 6th, 2024. IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Arkansas to be affixed this 4th day of January, in the year of our Lord 2024.

