Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say

A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday...
A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning.(Gray News, file)
By Alexis Thornton and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning, officials said.

The chase started around 2 a.m. in Georgia, traveled south on Interstate 85 and across the Chattahoochee River into Chambers County, Alabama.

According to Lanett Police officials, several officers were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when a Lanett police officer crashed into and killed a Georgia police officer.

The suspect being pursued is in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates.

Copyright 2024 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at approximately...
ASP identifies sheriff’s deputy killed in line of duty
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the woman who made international headlines after planning her mother's...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard seen in Arkansas
One person is in custody after sheriff’s deputies said they found a man shot multiple times.
Man found shot, sheriff’s office investigating
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries when police said he crashed trying to avoid hitting...
Motorcyclist injured in crash
On Wednesday, Deputy Justin Smith's body left the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little...
Body of slain deputy returns home

Latest News

FILE - A person braces against the wind as a wintry mix of snow and rain falls in Boston,...
A major storm sweeping the US is expected to bring heavy rain, snow to the East Coast this weekend
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
High school shooting reported in Perry, Iowa
LNL: Police Investigating Shooting at Iowa High School
Black River Technical College in Pocahontas announced Thursday it has received $4.7 million to...
BRTC receives $4.7 million to build LETA barracks