‘He gave me a miracle’, Patient receives first artificial heart pump in NEA

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas heart patient got the best Christmas gift he could ask for: the gift of life.

St. Bernards announced on Tuesday that Randal Glenn was the region’s first patient to receive an artificial heart pump.

Jay Bhama, MD, performed the surgery with the assistance of the Advanced Heart Surgery team on Thursday, Dec. 28.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it to Christmas,” said Glenn. “But guess what, it’s 2024, and I made it.”

Glenn needed intravenous medications and cardiac monitors to keep him alive, but his heart was still failing.

“That medication, it ain’t going to work, not where I was at. I was almost gone,” he said.

Left with few options, Glenn came to St. Bernards.

He received a glimmer of hope when the hospital received federal approval to implant the Left Ventricular Assist Device device in November.

“It’s a simple pump, and it attaches; we attach it surgically to the heart and what it does is that it draws blood out of the heart and pumps it to the body for the heart,” said Dr. Bhama. “What it allows us to do is essentially restore the patient’s heart function through a surgical procedure.”

The pump will help many of the rising numbers of patients suffering from heart problems in the region, keeping them from making long trips out of the area.

For Dr. Bhama, it’s about giving someone a chance that his grandfather, whom he lost to heart failure, never got.

“It’s a great pleasure to help patients who are like my grandfather, and they’re having these, dying of heart failure, to being able to give them a new chance at a new life,” he said.

What is Glenn planning to do with that new life? A friend of his has already made plans.

“We are going fishing. I haven’t been fishing in 47 years,” said Glenn.

Glenn now wears a jacket with a controller for the pump.

Glenn will have to come back for follow-up appointments but is expected to leave the hospital soon.

He’s eager to take that fishing trip, but not before giving thanks to the doctor who performed a Christmas miracle.

“Thank you,” he said through tears, “There’s not enough thanks to go there. I made it. Thank you, doc.”

