Jan. 4 What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

Weather Headlines

We have some clouds creeping in from the north this morning, but most of Region 8 has clear skies.

We will see partly cloudy skies today with temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs in the mid-40s.

The breeze will be a bit stiffer today as we will have a northeast wind at 10-15 MPH.

Clouds really increase tonight across Region 8 ahead of our next storm system that moves in tomorrow.

Precipitation arrives on Friday and could start as a little bit of snow in the state, mainly in the higher elevations.

Snow lovers should not get too excited, though, because this will still be a rainmaker for most of us in Region 8.

Another storm system arrives next Monday and Tuesday and that storm should bring a good dose of rain.

Rain may end as snow in the Ozarks.

Looking further into the future, we have more chances for precipitation over the next couple of weeks.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast

News Headlines

A new group could create new problems in this Missouri legislative session.

A Stone County Deputy is remembered after being shot and killed in the line of duty.

One person is in custody after sheriff’s deputies said they found a man shot multiple times.

A look back at 2023 showed the streets of Jonesboro were safer than before. It’s a trend law enforcement hopes continues.

Dozens of Republican House members take a tour of the U.S. southern border.

The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will begin accepting applications from those struggling to pay their heating bills.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more

