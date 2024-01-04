KAIT Athletes of the Month (December 2023)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for December 2023. You nominated 36 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast 3,445 votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Davis Callahan (Walnut Ridge basketball)

The December Boys Athlete of the Month is Davis Callahan of Walnut Ridge. He’s a forward for Bobcat basketball. Callahan is averaging 18 points per game this season. He’s shooting 52% from the field and 40% from 3 point range.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Mattie McClung (Rector basketball)

The December Girls Athlete of the Month is Mattie McClung of Rector. She’s a point guard for the Lady Cougars. McClung earned All-Conference honors last season as Rector reached the 2A State Tournament. She averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game in December.

You can nominate and vote for the January 2024 Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

- Nominations: Now through January 15th

- Voting: January 16th through January 31st

- Winners announced February 1st in 6:00pm sportscast

All Athlete of the Month winners will be honored at a banquet in May 2024. One boy and one girl will be selected as KAIT Athletes of the Year.

KAIT Athletes of the Month (2023-24)

September 2023

- Boys: Zane Hibbard (Pocahontas)

- Girls: Jenna LaRose (Manila)

October 2023

- Boys: Cobey Riddle (Trumann)

- Girls: Emma Hall (Wynne)

November 2023

- Boys: DJ Coffey (Pocahontas)

- Girls: Ali Towles (Riverside)

December 2023

- Boys: Davis Callahan (Walnut Ridge)

- Girls: Mattie McClung (Rector)

