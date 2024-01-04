Football Friday Night
Mulitple Arkansas ballot initiatives await decision from Attorney General

Several ballot issues await a decision from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin ahead of the November election.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Several ballot issues await a decision from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin ahead of the November election.

According to our content partner KARK, Griffin is expected to decide on an abortion amendment later this week.

He is also set to decide on an initiative for a Freedom of Information amendment and act as well as paper ballot and absentee ballot initiatives.

For more on this story, visit KARK’s website.

