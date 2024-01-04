Opponents set for 2024 Arkansas State football schedule

JONESBORO (KAIT) - The Sun Belt Conference announced cross-divisional opponents for the 2024 football season on Thursday. We found out the two remaining opponents on the Arkansas State slate.

The Red Wolves will host Old Dominion and travel to Georgia State in conference play. The remaining six SBC matchups will be against West Division foes Louisiana, ULM, Texas State, Southern Miss, South Alabama and Troy.

The A-State non-conference schedule features games at Michigan and Iowa State. They’ll host UCA and Tulsa.

Dates for the 2024 Sun Belt schedule will be revealed no later than March 1st.

𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘.



2024 @SunBeltFB cross-divisional opponents announced. Each of the conference’s 14 programs plays one home game & one away game against a team from the opposite division each season. ☀️🏈



— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) January 4, 2024

2024 Arkansas State Football Schedule

Saturday, August 31st: vs. UCA

Saturday, September 7th: vs. Tulsa

Saturday, September 14th: at Michigan

Saturday, September 21st: at Iowa State

TBA: vs. Troy

TBA: vs. ULM

TBA: vs. South Alabama

TBA: vs. Old Dominion

TBA: at Louisiana

TBA: at Southern Miss

TBA: at Texas State

TBA: at Georgia State

