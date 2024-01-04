Opponents set for 2024 Arkansas State football schedule
JONESBORO (KAIT) - The Sun Belt Conference announced cross-divisional opponents for the 2024 football season on Thursday. We found out the two remaining opponents on the Arkansas State slate.
The Red Wolves will host Old Dominion and travel to Georgia State in conference play. The remaining six SBC matchups will be against West Division foes Louisiana, ULM, Texas State, Southern Miss, South Alabama and Troy.
The A-State non-conference schedule features games at Michigan and Iowa State. They’ll host UCA and Tulsa.
Dates for the 2024 Sun Belt schedule will be revealed no later than March 1st.
2024 Arkansas State Football Schedule
Saturday, August 31st: vs. UCA
Saturday, September 7th: vs. Tulsa
Saturday, September 14th: at Michigan
Saturday, September 21st: at Iowa State
TBA: vs. Troy
TBA: vs. ULM
TBA: vs. South Alabama
TBA: vs. Old Dominion
TBA: at Louisiana
TBA: at Southern Miss
TBA: at Texas State
TBA: at Georgia State
